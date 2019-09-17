DRDO unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in farmland in Karnataka, none injured

-
ALSO READ
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today
DRDO Recruitment 2019: 40 vacancies for scientists; how to apply online
DRDO successfully conducts flight test of ABHYAS drone from ITR in Odisha
US launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems: Reports
Missile test takes DRDO closer to achieving hypersonic flight capability
-
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, a video of which has gone viral.
However, no casualties were reported.
The incident created quite a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard after the drone crashed.
Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot.
Confirming the incident, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.
Videos of the broken UAV went viral on the social media.
According to state government officials, the testing of aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.
When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU