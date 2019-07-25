Delhi University to hold special admission drive for reserved category

The will be conducting a special admission drive for students belonging to the various reserved categories, an official said on Thursday.

During the drive, left-out cases, including students who were not able to pay fees or who missed their chances, will be considered, he said.

The university's admission committee is also considering to conduct an audit of the admission procedure as there have been more admissions than the designated seats in all the colleges, the official said.

However, some seats under the reserved categories are still lying vacant, he said.

The Non-Collegiate Women's Board (NCWEB) released its third cut-off list for BA programme and B.Com courses on Thursday.

The admission to BA Programme (History and Political Science) is closed in Bharati College, Hansraj and Miranda House, while admission to BA Programme (Economics and Political Science) is closed in Miranda House, Hansraj, Vivekananda, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College and Rajdhani College.

The admission to B.Com is closed in Vivekananda and Hansraj colleges. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.