Earthquake in Panama leaves five injured, minor damage

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit on Sunday, injuring at least five people and causing damage to businesses and homes, officials said.

The strong quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country near the Costa Rican border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The National Civil Protection System, or Sinaproc, said five people were hurt and four homes were damaged in the quake, which hit 22 km from the town of

said on earlier that just one person was hurt, in

He reported damage to homes and businesses in the Central American nation.

Two of the damaged homes collapsed, added.

There was no tsunami alert issued from the

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the of left buildings swaying in the capital and contributed to the deaths of two people who had heart attacks.

Further north, two months earlier in September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in

