Emraan Hashmi's Netflix series 'Bard of Blood' to bow out on September 27

Netflix on Saturday announced that Emraan Hashmi-starrer original series, "Bard of Blood", will premiere on its platform on September 27 this year.

The seven-episode show is based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name. It has been produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan through his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The official logline of the show reads, "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high."



"Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realizes he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to a former spy and now professor of Shakespeare, Kabir Anand a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business."



On Twitter, Hashmi shared the first motion poster for the project.

"He doesn't exist, so you can. #BardOfBlood Coming soon, only on @NetflixIndia," the actor tweeted.

The show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, will also feature Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor.

