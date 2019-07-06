Rahul to appear before Patna court, says BJP filed case to harass him

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury plead not guilty in defamation case
RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before Mumbai court today
Gujarat court summons Rahul Gandhi in Cooperative bank defamation case
Delhi court grants bail to AAP leaders Atishi, others in defamation case
From defamation to cheque bounce case, here're the key court orders
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his "political opponents" in the BJP-RSS to "harass and intimidate" him.
Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.
"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,"Gandhi said in a tweet.
Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate's court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU