JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Gujarat Rajya Sabha by-poll: BJP's Jaishankar wins; Cong's Alpesh resigns
Business Standard

Rahul to appear before Patna court, says BJP filed case to harass him

Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his "political opponents" in the BJP-RSS to "harass and intimidate" him.

Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,"Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate's court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU