ICC CWC 2019: England's Roy fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

England opener Jason Roy has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpires decision during his side's eight-wicket win over Australia in the second semifinal of the World Cup here.
Roy was fined for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match at Edgbaston on Thursday.
"Roy was found to have breached Article 2.8 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpires decision in an international match. In addition to the 30 per cent fine, two demerit points have been added to Roy's disciplinary record," the ICC said in a statement.
The incident occurred during the 19th over of England's chase when Roy showed dissent at being given out, caught behind by Alex Carey off Patt Cuminns at the personal score of 85.
Chasing a modest 224 for win, Roy was going great guns as he piled up his runs off just 65 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and five hits over the fence.
Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Aleem Dar levelled the charges against the hard-hitting right-hander.
England will take New Zealand in the summit clash of the World Cup at the iconic Lord's on Sunday.