Facebook, Instagram users in India can now add music to 'Stories'

Instagrammers and users in India will now be able to add music to their 'Stories' on the two social networking platforms.

" today (Tuesday) announced new ways for people in India to express themselves through music on and Instagram, with music stickers on Stories and other creative tools such as Lyrics on Instagram, Lip Sync Live, and the ability to add songs to their Facebook Profiles," Facebook said in a statement.

Users can share photos, videos and posts on 'Stories' that are visible only for 24 hours.

With the roll-out of music products in India, users can add latest tracks such as 'Bekhayali' (Kabir Singh) and Ve Maahi (Kesari) to older songs like Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye (Aashiqui), to their Facebook and Stories.

Music products on Facebook and are now available in over 55 countries.

"We want to make it possible for Facebook and communities to express themselves and connect around music on our platforms...We've partnered with the Indian music community to enable these new products," Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India, said.

Earlier this year, Facebook India had announced partnerships with music labels T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films, licensing their music for use in social experiences on Facebook and Instagram.

To use the music feature, users need to open the camera on Facebook or Instagram or select a photo or video from your gallery and add the Music sticker.

After choosing a song, they will be able to select which part of it they would like to highlight on their story, and add the artist's name and track title.

The Lip Sync Live on Facebook tool will allow users to perform and dub songs live on Facebook.