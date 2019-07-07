Five-year-old girl reunited with family in Jammu

A five-year-old girl, who is speech impaired, was reunited with her family after she was found alone near a colony here, police said on Sunday.

Nitiya, whose parents are from Madhya Pradesh and live here in a rented accommodation at Channi Himat area, was found near main gate of police housing colony on Saturday, they said.

Police said Nitiya was unable to speak when asked about her parents, following which she was taken to Channi police station.

"The Station House Officer there immediately informed all the district police units about the missing child and started verification of her parents," the official said.

He said the police later found the girl's parents and handed over her to them after completing formalities.

