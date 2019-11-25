Four independent MLAs supporting BJP-JJP govt in Haryana get plum positions

Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations.

While independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala has already been made a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government, the state government has now appointed four other independents as chairmen of various boards and corporations.

The newly appointed chairmen are MLAs representing Dadri, Faridabad, Pundri and Nillokheri assembly constituencies.

Sombir Sangwan has been appointed as the chairman of Livestock Development Board while Nayan Pal Rawat has been made the chairman of State Warehousing Corporation, an official statement said here.

Similarly,Randhir Singh Gollen has been appointed as the chairman of Haryana Tourism Corporation and Dharam Pal Gondar has been appointed as the chairman Haryana Forest Development Corporation.

The previous chairmen of these boards and corporations have submitted their resignations, which were accepted by the state government, the statement said.

The four independent legislators, who were made various boards' chairmen, had been aspiring for Cabinet berths and had recently flexed their muscles, holding a meeting in Delhi barely days before the M L Khattar government was to carry out the first Cabinet expansion.

In the expansion carried out over ten days ago, Ranjit Chautala was given a Cabinet berth, but no other independent was accommodated.

The move is being seen as one to placate the independent legislators.