Govt will make every effort to include kabaddi in Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

Sports being a state subject, the responsibility of promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing, rests with state governments, says Kiren Rijiju in Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kiren Rijiju
The government will make efforts to take indigenous sport kabbadi to the Olympics, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

"A total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various national/international competitions," he told Lok Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said kabaddi is an indigenous sport and that the government would make efforts to take it to the Olympics.
 

Under the schemes, promising sports persons and teams identified are provided support of modern sports science and exposure abroad under experts of respective disciplines, among others, he said.

"Sports being a state subject, the responsibility of promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing, rests with state governments," he added.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 13:24 IST

