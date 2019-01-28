Greece begins process for first bond issue since bailout exit: debt agency

Greece's debt agency on Monday said it had begun a process for the country's first issue -- a five-year sale -- since exiting the last

The agency said the bond, carrying an April 2024 maturity, would be offered to investors "in the near future".

Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, and have been named as managers of the sale.

In its last issue in February 2018, raised 3.0 billion euros at 3.5 percent via a 7-year

Offers at the time stood at around 6.5 billion euros.

The previous five-year bond sale, in July 2017, raised 3.0 billion euros at 4.625 per cent.

currently has no urgent need to draw from the bond markets as it has built a cash cushion of at least 15 billion euros.

"Our financing needs are fully covered to 2020," told parliament earlier this month.

But it acts as a psychological milestone, designed to show that the country is on the road to recovery after emerging from its third international debt in August.

In a statement concluding its first post- monitoring mission on Friday, the pegged Greek growth this year at 2.4 per cent. The Greek budget forecasts 2.5-per cent growth, better than the expected eurozone average.

The Greek public debt in 2018 climbed to 335 billion euros, or 180.4 per cent, of GDP. It is forecast to fall to 167.8 per cent in 2019.

