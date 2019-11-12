Guru Nanak Dev's teachings help establish harmony: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his teachings help establish harmony in the society.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of 550th #GuruNanakJayanti. His timeless teachings of love, compassion and humanity are guiding lights for a harmonious society," Patnaik tweeted.

"May his divine teachings enlighten us and guide us through the right path," he said.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of its ten Gurus.

