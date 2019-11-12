JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Teenager mauled to death by leopard in JK's Kathua

Uddhav, BJP leaders visit ailing Sena MP Raut
Business Standard

Guru Nanak Dev's teachings help establish harmony: Patnaik

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his teachings help establish harmony in the society.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of 550th #GuruNanakJayanti. His timeless teachings of love, compassion and humanity are guiding lights for a harmonious society," Patnaik tweeted.

"May his divine teachings enlighten us and guide us through the right path," he said.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of its ten Gurus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU