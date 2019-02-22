Hafeez confident of regaining full fitness before World Cup

all-rounder is confident he will recover from a in time to be available for in May-July.

Hafeez left for to consult Mike Hayton, a specialist who specialises in

"I am hopeful once the is done I will have enough time to recover and be available for selection in the World Cup," Hafeez said before leaving for

The 38-year old fractured his right thumb while attempting to take a catch of his own in his second match of the Super League.

Scans later revealed a fracture and need for after which the normal recovery period is six to eight weeks.

Hafeez, who has retired from Test after 55 matches, has already appeared in 208 One-day Internationals and 89 T20 Internationals.

The blow came after he had set his sights on doing well in the PSL to win over the selectors' confidence ahead of

Hafeez said were part of any professional cricketer's life and at first he didn't think it was a serious one.

"But scans showed a break and doctors in advised me to go for and I have chosen to go to to consult Hayton," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)