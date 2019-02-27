Haryana Assembly passes 18 bills on last day of its budget session

The Assembly passed 18 bills, including the



one that paves the way for regularisation of services of guest teachers, on the last of its budget session on Wednesday.

Introducing the Guest Teachers' Bill 2019, Minister said the BJP government in the state has fulfilled the promise made in 2014 to contractual teachers that their services will be regularised.

The Assembly passed the bill unanimously.

The Department in 2005 had authorised heads of institutions/block officers to assess shortfall in number of teachers and engage guest faculty wherever necessary.

Sharma told the House that initially, the guest teachers were engaged on a fixed remuneration on per-period-per-day basis. However, from April 4, 2009, they were engaged on yearly contract and were given a fixed remuneration.

The bill was passed to provide for the validation of appointment of teachers already engaged as guest faculty and to allow them to continue to work in the department till the age of superannuation.

Sharma said that while the guest teachers were hired during the previous government, the matter pertaining to engaging them had reached court and later the BJP government gave an affidavit so that their services remain protected.

He said that during the tenure of previous government, about 22,000 guest teachers were appointed.

He said the wages of guest teachers will be increased twice a year -- on January 1 and July 1.

Among other Bills passed in the Assembly was the Animal (Registration, Certification and Breeding) Bill, 2019 for welfare and genetic improvement of animals.

