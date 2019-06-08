Haryana woman held for thrashing 80-yr-old mother-in-law

A woman was arrested here Saturday after a video in which she is seen thrashing her 80-year-old mother-in-law had gone on

The act was captured on a mobile phone by a girl who is the neighbour of the victim residing in Niwaz Nagar village in district's Narnaul.

described the incident as "deplorable and condemnable", saying such behaviour should not be tolerated in a civilised society.

In a tweet on Saturday, Khattar informed that a case has been registered and the accused woman had been arrested.

In the video, the victim identified as is seen sitting on a cot while her pushes her forcefully and pulls her hair.

"She (accused) could not take care of the old woman and considered her to be a burden. That is why she assaulted her," of Police Chander Mohan said over phone on Saturday.

A widow, Chand Bai's husband was an in the She gets pension from the government, police said.

was arrested on Saturday morning and has been charged with section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the SP said.

After recording the statement of the victim, police got her medically examined, a said, adding that further investigations were underway.

