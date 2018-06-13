HDFC 5th biggest consumer financial services company globally: Forbes

Housing finance major has been ranked as the 5th biggest public company globally in the ' category' on a list compiled by magazine.

American Express has topped this category, while Housing Finance is the only other Indian company (at 13th place) on the list.

In the category, HDFC's rank has moved up from 7th place last year.

Other consumer finance services that made it to the list include at the 159 place, followed by (164), Orix (254), (337), Synchrony Financial (340), Discover (356), and Mastercard (367), among others.

In the overall list, topped by China's banking behemoth ICBC, took 321st place, up from 404th a year ago.

There are a total of 58 Indian on the overall list of 2,000 firms from across the world.

These include Reliance Industries at 83rd place, the only from India in the top-100. Besides, Bank is at 202nd, ONGC at 266th, Indian Oil at 270th and ICICI Bank at 320th.

Some of the other Indian in the overall list include at 385th position, (404), Larsen & Toubro (471) and (489).

The 16th annual Global 2000 list includes publicly-traded companies from 60 countries.

Collectively, the companies on this list account for $39.1 trillion in sales, $3.2 trillion in profit, $189 trillion in assets and $56.8 trillion in market value.

compiled the Global 2000 list using data from FactSet Research systems to screen for the biggest public companies in four metric: sales, profits, assets and market value.

The market value calculation is as of May 11, 2018, closing prices and includes all common shares outstanding.