IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' showers in Mumbai over next 24 hours

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, the IMD official informed

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A cyclist rides through a waterlogged street during heavy monsoon rain at Kings Circle, in Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places in Mumbai over the next 24 hours.

The Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 44.2 millimetres and 27.7 mm rainfall respectively in the 24- hour period starting on Saturday 8.30 am, an IMD official said on Sunday.

The IMD forecast said there would be fairly widespread rainfall across Maharashtra on Sunday, which will be especially beneficial for Marathwada and Vidarbha, both regions having got deficit rainfall so far this season.

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24, it said.

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, the IMD official informed.
First Published: Sun, July 28 2019. 10:05 IST

