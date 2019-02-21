Hindu-American, KP groups urge US to take action against JeM, Masood

A Hindu-American advocacy group and an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits have urged the US to take action against the (JeM) terror outfit and its and to condemn the alleged role of Pakistan, and in providing physical and diplomatic cover to such terror organisations.

The move came days after a deadly terror attack on the convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of A suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based JeM drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, killing 40 security personnel.

The two groups handed over a letter, jointly signed by them, to the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback urging the to take action, both at the international as well as at the domestic levels, to censure the terrorist organisation.

"We call upon the to condemn in all international fora the role played by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and in providing physical and diplomatic cover to terrorists like that have wreaked havoc in Kashmir," said the letter, signed jointly by the Indo-American Forum (IAKF) and American Foundation (HAF).

The IAKF represents the community residing in the US, while the HAF is a non-profit advocacy organization for the Hindu-American community.

The letter was read in full before Brownback and the participants of the International Religious Freedom held at the US Capitol on Tuesday, by Vijay Sazawal, the international convener of the IAKF.

Sazawal said "there is a cultural genocide happening in Kashmir".

"The environment of intolerance at the grassroots level only feeds into the ecosystem which breeds terrorists like who then carry out such transnational attacks in and India," said of the HAF.

Meanwhile, another organization of Kashmiri Pandits said it would host a virtual conference to highlight the paradigm shift which has occurred within the community globally.

"The conclave will be an opportunity for the global audience to hear the prespectives of speakers' (from Jammu and Kashmir) and policy positions on the theme of the conference in the light of the present-day developments," the Global Diaspora (GKPD) said in a statement.

Former J-K Abdul Rahim Rather, Peoples' Muzaffar Hussain Baig, of Sajjad Gani Lone, of J-K Ravinder Raina, and former union and are likely to address the global multi-media event, to be attended by community members from various parts of the world, the said.

In a separate statement, the Hindu Foundation condemned the February 14 terror attack, saying these attacks in Kashmir prove that the radical jihadi mind-set has penetrated deep into the psyche and polluted the minds of a major population of Kashmiri muslims in the Valley.

