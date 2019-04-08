IIT-Madras tops HRD's ranking of higher education institutes, IISc second

The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Madras, topped the national ranking of higher institutes released by the (HRD) on Monday.

The (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT- ranked second and third in the list respectively. Of the top 10 institutes, seven are IITs.

The (JNU) and the ranked seventh and 10th respectively.

The University's Miranda House was ranked the best among colleges across the country, while the varsity's St Stephen's College was ranked fourth.

The has been publishing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since 2016.