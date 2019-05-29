In new beginning, Modi to take oath as PM for second consecutive term on Friday

Capping a landslide election victory, will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Top opposition leaders including and Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries will be on hand to watch administer the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues at the forecourt of majestic

Modi and BJP held a marathon meeting for the second consecutive day on Wednesday during which they are learnt to have finalised the broad contours the new ministry that is expected to have some new faces besides retaining most of the senior ministers.

Though there is an intense buzz that Shah, credited for crafting the political strategy for the BJP, may be part of the new government and be given a plum portfolio, there was no clarity yet on him making a ministerial debut at the Centre. There was also speculation that Shah might continue as since Assembly elections in some key states are due to be held in the next one year.

Many BJP leaders are of the view that most key members of the previous Cabinet could be retained.

Senior members like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and are likely to retain their place. Irani, who defeated in his home turf of Amethi in to earn the tag of giant killer, is expected to get a key portfolio.

A day before the swearing-in ceremony, Finance wrote to Modi saying he does not want to be a in the new government on health grounds.

There have been indications that the new ministry will reflect BJP's rising strength in states like West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

As far as allies are concerned, both the and the JD(U) are expected to get two berths (one cabinet and one MoS) each, while the LJP and the may be given one berth each.

had a meeting with Shah on Wednesday and the two leaders are understood to have discussed JD(U)'s representation in the government



on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president as the party's in the

The AIADMK, which was also not part of the previous government, won only one seat. It may be given a ministerial berth as it is in power in besides being a key Dravidian ally of the BJP.

Around 8,000 guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt which is generally used for ceremonial reception to visiting heads of state and heads of government.

When Modi is sworn-in at around 7PM, it will be the second time he takes the oath at the forecourt of Modi was sworn in by the then President in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries. Earlier, in 1990 at the sprawling forecourt.

Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, K P Sharma Oli, President of U Win Myint and Bhutanese have already confirmed their attendance at the event.

From Thailand, its will represent the country. Besides India, BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

The government has also invited Kyrgyz Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the event and both of them have confirmed their participation.

The opposition leaders who have been invited included Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, supremo and

Though Banerjee had initially said she will attend the event, on Wednesday she announced that she will skip it, taking strong note of BJP's allegation that 54 of its workers had been killed in political violence in

The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.

Modi led BJP to a back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades with the party winning 303 out of 542 seats in the lower house of parliament.

