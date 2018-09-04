India to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters event

will host the 3x3 World Tour Masters, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, for the first time starting September 22 here.

The Masters will see participation from the leading international 3x3 teams and top two 3BL teams 3BL and 3BL.

The qualification for the Indian teams was decided on the basis of the results of the inaugural season of 3x3 Pro League (3BL) which was held from June 9 to August 26 across six cities in

Members of the team comprise Inderbir Gill, Bikramjit Gill, and While the team from includes Sowkin Shetty, Amit Sehrawat, and

Masters is the seventh stage of the 3x3 World Tour and is the first time an international 3x3 tournament is being played in

The participating teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the 3x3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final on October 27-28.

The best international teams like (World No 1), Piran (No 3), (No 9) and more, along with top international players like (World No 8) and Anze Srebovt (No 9) will compete in the event.

"India is getting a chance like never before to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. Only nine other cities in the world have been the hosts in this edition," Chairman, Masters, Yoshiya Katoh, said.

"This is an opportunity for Indian basketball players to compete against the strongest opponents and improve their game. We are proud to be a part of this landmark moment."



League Commissioner, 3BL, Rohit Bakshi, said: "One of my biggest dreams has been to see an Indian team win a medal at an international platform in Team 3BL and 3BL both have the potential to emerge at the top in Hyderabad Masters and qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals.

