INX Media scam: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till August 30

Congress leader and former finance minister will be subjected to further custodial interrogation for four days by the CBI in the as a Delhi Court Monday sent him to the agency's custody till August 30.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI demand CBI that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was required.

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22.