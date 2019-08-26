JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India, Pakistan can resolve Kashmir issue themselves: Donald Trump
Business Standard

INX Media scam: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till August 30

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be subjected to further custodial interrogation for four days by the CBI in the INX Media case as a Delhi Court Monday sent him to the agency's custody till August 30.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the CBI demand CBI that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation was required.

He was produced in the court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody which was granted to the agency on August 22.
First Published: Mon, August 26 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU