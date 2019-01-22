Iran deplores "unjustifiable" German banning of Mahan Air

Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday deplored Germany's decision to ban Iranian air from its airports describing the move as "hasty and unjustifiable".

"The rescinding of Air's flight permits to is a hasty, unjustifiable act," the ministry said in a statement.

"This action is in conflict with the spirit governing the long-standing relations between the Iranian and German nations," and "contrary to the interests of bilateral relations, it said.

said it hope will reconsider its decision.

said on Monday it had banned Air from its airports. Germany told reporters in the move was necessary to protect Germany's "foreign and security policy interests".

A at Germany's transport ministry said had been informed that the ban would take effect from Monday and involve flights from and to Germany.

Mahan Air, Iran's second-largest carrier after Air, flies four services a week between and the German cities of and

The ban caused confusion and chaos for Mahan Air passengers as the rushed to secure replacement flights for them.

"I've been in the aviation industry for decades, and I've never seen such a thing" a Mahan Air employee from the company's office told AFP in on Tuesday.

"It borders on cruelty for all of these passengers," he said on condition of anonymity, adding that staff had been fielding calls from distraught passengers all day long.

Mahan air was blacklisted by the US in 2011, as said the carrier was providing technical and material support to an elite unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards known as the

Iran's ageing air fleet has had a string of crashes in recent years mostly due to tough decades-long US sanctions hindering the purchase of new aeroplanes and critical spare parts for its civilian fleet.

Hopes for a change in the situation were dashed last May when pulled out of a landmark 2015 deal over Iran's nuclear programme, reimposing sanctions that had been lifted as part of the multilateral accord.

