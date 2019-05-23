Iran supreme leader criticises politicians amid US tensions

Iran's has publicly chastised the country's moderate and foreign minister, saying he disagreed with the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal they had negotiated with world powers.

The extraordinary comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the first time he's criticised both politicians by name, came on Wednesday amid tensions with the a year after Washington's withdrawal from the accord.

Khamenei has final say on all matters of state, and his blaming the deal's unraveling limits the influence of and relative moderates within Iran's Shiite theocracy who had struck the deal.

It also shows the growing power of hard-liners.

The earlier this month sent an and bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceived from

Since that development, has announced it will back away from the atomic accord. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, alleged that four were sabotaged off its coast, and Iranian-allied rebels in have launched drone attacks into

Both and have said they want to ease heightened tensions in the region in recent days. But many fear a miscalculation between the two countries, who have a 40-year history of mistrust, could escalate the situation.

Khamenei made the comments before hard-line students gathered for a lecture. For years, hard-liners have criticised the accord for giving too much away from the West.

Khamenei had given his implicit stamp of approval on the deal, which when signed sparked spontaneous celebrations across The accord saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

But the deal has unraveled after Trump's withdrawal, with the US re-imposing old sanctions and coming up with even stricter new ones.

"To some extent, I did not believe in the way that the nuclear deal was implemented," Khamenei said, according to his official website. "Many times I reminded both the and the "



Khamenei has previously warned the West, especially the US, wasn't trustworthy. But he hasn't named the country's top elected and his top before Wednesday night. He's previously said the two had done the best they could.

Even before became president and later withdrew from the deal, there were concerns in that the might turn on the agreement if the envisioned sanctions relief fell short of what expected.

For that reason, the dispatched senior officials to Europe, and elsewhere to explain to foreign governments and what was permitted.

Former and each encouraged foreign investors to do business with Iran so that the benefits of the deal would be apparent to the Iranian people.

Since Trump's pullout last year and the re-imposition of US sanctions in November, remaining parties to the deal have been unable to keep up the pace of relief and Iran's economy has been significantly harmed, notably because of the loss of revenue from and the risk of incurring US penalties that has dissuaded international companies from opening shop in Iran.

The role of the within Iranian society, while overseeing its elected representatives, is spiritual rather than political. Khamenei acknowledged that in his speech Wednesday night, saying the gravity of the situation called on him to speak.

"Our belief is that the leadership should not enter into the issues, unless if it affects the entire revolution," Khamenei said.

There was no immediate comment from either Rouhani, who is serving his second four-year term as president, or Zarif.

On Monday, Iran announced it had quadrupled its production capacity of low-enriched uranium. Iranian officials made a point to stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67 per cent limit set under the nuclear deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what's needed for an atomic weapon.

But by increasing production, Iran soon will exceed the stockpile limitations set by the nuclear accord. has set a July 7 deadline for to set new terms for the deal, or it will enrich closer to weapons-grade levels in a Mideast already on edge.

Earlier Wednesday, a prominent reformist lawmaker who chairs parliament's national security and foreign policy commission stressed that neither Iran nor its proxy allies are seeking armed conflict with the US.

"Under no circumstance will we enter a war," Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, according to the semi-official agency. "No group can announce that it has entered a proxy war from Iran's side."



Meanwhile, chief Gen. alleged without providing evidence that and the US were behind the sabotage of the off the UAE, as well as a rocket that landed near the in Baghdad.

The US has blamed Iran for both incidents.

The also announced Wednesday that a bomber deployed to America's vast over the tensions took part in a formation flight with Qatari fighter jets. That comes as has grown closer to Iran after facing a nearly two-year boycott by four Arab nations also allied with the US.

"This flight was conducted to continue building military-to-military relationships" with Qatar, the said.

