Istanbul police fire tear gas at banned women's day rally

police fired tear gas at thousands of women who took to the city's central avenue on on Friday in defiance of a protest ban to demand greater rights and denounce violence.

Security forces in riot gear pushed the crowds of women -- some wearing colourful wigs and masks -- at the entrance to the city's main pedestrianised shopping street of Istiklal Avenue, an reported.

Police then used tear gas on the marchers and then menaced them with dogs with dogs. Many protesters fled to the sidestreets.

The event took place peacefully last year but just before this year's march, authorities issued a statement banning any demonstration on the city's central avenue.

The area was flooded with police who set up cordons around the central and many local shops were closed.

One woman, called Ulker, speaking to AFP from behind the cordon, said: "Take a look at this.

"Here is the bitter truth: There is a system, there is a state that is scared of us. I condemn this."



Thousands of demonstrators were allowed into a small part of the avenue to stage the protest.

They unfurled banners: "Feminist revolt against male violence, and poverty", and "I was born free and I will live free." The demonstrators also chanted slogans including "We are not silent, we are not scared, we are not obeying."



The crowds then became trapped between two security cordons and were subsequently dispersed by the police using teargas.

Women's activists have long accused Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-rooted government of not doing enough to stop violence against women.

In 2018, 440 women were killed in murders linked to their gender, according to the women's rights group "We Will Stop Femicide", compared with 210 in 2012.

The issue came to public attention when Turkish pop appeared before court on complaints of having been beaten by her partner Ahmet Kural, a famous

The landmark trial opened in Thursday a day before

"As you know in violence against women is very high. The government is doing nothing to stop it. That's all we can do: to come here and speak up," protester at Istiklal Avenue Gulsah said.

Women's rallies were also held in the capital Ankara, where a few hundred women protested, with small police presence.

Some chanted: "Men are killing and the state is protecting killers". Large scale are rare in under Erdogan.

