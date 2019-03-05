Top Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist held in Tripura

An Indian member of the terror group Jama'atul (JMB) was arrested in on Tuesday, a top said.

"Nazir Shaikh, 25, was arrested in western He is involved in many terror activities in both and India," of Police told the media.

Shaikh, a resident of West Bengal's district and expert in making IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), would be produced in court on Wednesday.

Shukla said that the would also be informed of the arrest.

He said that top police and intelligence officials are now interrogating Shaikh but refused to reveal other details in the interest of the investigation.

Shukla said that the JMB, banned in both and India, conducted simultaneous explosion in 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2005.

" was involved in the blasts in Bodh in January last year. He is involved in various terror activities in We would try to find out all possible angles about Shaikh's arrival in ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

At the time of the explosion at Bodh Gaya, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, along with several Buddhist pilgrims, was camping to participate in the month-long Kalachakra puja.

The (STF) of and Police had arrested a few terrorists and collaborators in during the past few years.

