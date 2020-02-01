Tata's IHCL adds 24 hotels to portfolio so far this fiscal, says CEO

India on Saturday reported retail sales of 3,130 units in January 2020 while forecasting a hit on sales this month due to 'significant disruption' in supply chain from European, Chinese and other Asian suppliers due to the outbreak.

Commenting on January sales performance, India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, "The robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging."



"We are on track for BS VI transition in line with our brand belief of offering the latest technology to our customers. This transition will continue to happen over February and March 2020," he added.

On the impact of the outbreak, Gupta said,"We expect significant disruption in supply chain from European and Chinese/Asian suppliers."



He further said sales may get impacted in February due to the as the firm's inventory levels have been minimum because of the bookings backlog. "We are working towards ensuring that the impact on the end-consumer and our operations is minimized," Gupta added.