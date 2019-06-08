JD(U) has nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's activities in WB: Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Kumar Saturday distanced his party from Prashant Kishor's decision to offer services as a to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the JD(U) has nothing to do with it.

"Kishor's activities in are not in his capacity as a JD(U) leader," the JD(U) chief said, adding Kishore has been in touch with various parties as of an organisation that advises them on their poll strategies.

His remarks came after the decision vy Kishor, a JD(U) vice president, to work with Banerjee's Trinamool for the 2021 assembly polls raised eyebrows. The TMC is locked in a fierce electoral battle with the BJP, an ally of Kumar's JD(U).

Though Kumar evaded a direct reply on whether the JD(U) will seek an explanation, he expressed hope that Kishor will be able to answers all the questions on Sunday when the party's meet.

"Kishor joined our party in September last year and we assigned him an important role. But he also heads an organisation that specialises in devising poll strategies for political parties. In that capacity he has been in touch with various political parties. The JD(U) has nothing to do with it," Kumar told reporters here.

He was responding to queries at the JD(U) state headquarters after launching a nationwide membership drive aimed at expanding the party base.

"We have nothing to do with his activities in We do not even know what type of services his company will be providing in the neighbouring state.

"But we understand this episode has given rise to many misgivings in the media unlike in the past when he similarly offered professional help to the YSR headed by Jaganmohan Reddy which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh," the CM said.

"However, these are matters on which Kishor himself can shed some light. He will be here on Sunday when the party's will meet. We hope that he will come up with an explanation that answers all the questions," Kumar said.

Replying to a query, Kumar said, "I have seen no objections from the BJP on this matter. And even if the BJP has any problem, it is not going to be with our party as Kishor's activities in West Bengal are not in his capacity as a JD(U) leader."



Insisted whether his party will seek an explanation from Kishor, Kumar said, "These things are not to be stated in the public."



Replying to a query on Banerjee's refusal to attend the upcoming meeting of Niti Aayog in New Delhi, to be chaired by Narendra Modi, Kumar said, "I will be attending the meeting. Apparently she has sent copies of her letter to the PM to chief ministers (also) as I am in receipt of one.""But I am of the view Niti Ayog is a platform where states can highlight their specific needs and demands. She is entitled to her opinions. I have nothing to do with that, though," Kumar added.

Kishor's organisation (Indian Political Action Committee) came into limelight in 2014 when it handled the campaign of

A year later, Kishor worked as a for the in comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress, before moving his base to and where he was actively engaged with the campaign of the

He met Banerjee in Kolkata earlier this week and the two are understood to have agreed that will now provide professional assistance to the which is conceded plenty of ground to the BJP in the recent

