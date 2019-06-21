JK Guv reviews security situation in Kashmir

GovernorSatya Pal chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting here to review the overall security situation in the state.

The meeting comprised top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies, an said.

He said the meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, to the Governor, chief B V R Subrahmanyam, Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh, GoC 15 Gen K J S Dhillon, DGP Dilbag Singh, and senior officials of other security forces and civil administration.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal and external security situation in the state, the said.

He said the expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

Malik stressed the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state, the said.

Lauding the valour and sacrifices made by the security forces personnel, the complimented the security forces and intelligence agencies for achieving a very high-level of convergence on the anti-militancy front and observed that joint efforts of the agencies had resulted in neutralising the inimical elements, he said.

Malik observed that morale of the security forces is high and they are capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy, the spokesman added.

The meeting reviewed security situation in the border areas along the international border and the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control and analysed issues relating to cross border movements and infiltration attempts across the border, he said.

The spokesman said in this context, the called upon the civil and police administration and the security forces to ensure continued close coordination and timely measures for the security of civil population in the frontier belts.

The spokesman said while reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure secure environment and hassle free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)