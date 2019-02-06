Govt curtails tenure of two senior IPS officers in CBI

The tenure of two senior IPS officers -- and -- have been curtailed from the (CBI), according to a order issued Wednesday.

Prasad, a 2003 of cadre, was reportedly at the centre of controversy involving the CBI's two former top officers -- ex-chief Verma and the then Special

Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption.

Prasad, who is at present Deputy (Administration) in the central probe agency's headquarters here, had earlier worked in the surveillance unit of the CBI, officials said.

At the time of his tussle with Verma, Asthana had written to and accused the agency of snooping on his family members, they said.

Singh, a 2002 of cadre, was posted in Ranchi.

The of the Cabinet has approved premature repatriation of Prasad and Singh with immediate effect, said without citing further details.

Both of them were working at the level of (DIG).

While Prasad has been asked to go back to his cadre state of Tripura, the services of Singh has been placed at the disposal of the Union Home Ministry, said.

The had in January curtailed the tenure of four officers -- Asthana, Joint Arun Kumar Sharma, and of Police Jayant J Naiknavare.

Praveen Sinha, who was looking after the probe in coal scam cases, has been elevated as the Joint Director, said.

Sinha is a 1988 of cadre.

Amit Kumar, who was working as in the CBI, has been appointed in the

Kumar, a 1998 batch IPS officer of cadre, was working in the agency's policy division.

