JLR unveils new version of Range Rover Evoque in India priced at Rs 54.94 L

The model comes with enhanced off-roading capability with water wading capacity of 600 mm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Range Rover Evoque
Range Rover Evoque | Photo: @LandRover (Twitter)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has launched a new version of Range Rover Evoque in India. The company said it has started deliveries of diesel powered S and R-Dynamic SE trims of the model, which are priced at Rs 54.94 lakh and Rs 59.85 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

The deliveries of petrol variants will begin shortly, it added.

"The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the new Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The company is confident that the model will build strong appeal among all Land Rover fans, he added. The new generation Range Rover Evoque comes with BS-VI compliant 2 litre (132 Kw) turbocharged diesel powertrain while the petrol trims come with a 2 litre (184 kw) turbocharged engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system option.

The model comes with enhanced off-roading capability with water wading capacity of 600 mm. It also comes with interactive driver display, smartphone integration capability, clear sight interior rear view mirror among others.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 15:35 IST

