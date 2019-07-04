K'taka CM thanks Finance Minister for move on RRB exams

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the decision on conducting regional rural banks (RRB) recruitment exams in 13 regional languages, and said rural candidates will benefit.

He, however, requested her to revert to the condition that candidates should study in the local language up to class 10 to be eligible for the posts, as it would benefit locals to secure more bank jobs.

"I thank finance minister @nsitharaman for responding to our request to allow banking job aspirants from the state to write bank recruitment tests in #Kannada. Rural candidates will be largely benefitted by this. #IBPS #ResolveIBPS," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"I would also request @nsitharaman to revert domicile condition from 2014 notification. Candidates should study in the local Language upto class 10 to be eligible for the posts. This would really help Kannadigas secure bank jobs in Karnataka. This is the real need of the hour," he said in another tweet.

The exams for direct recruitment of Scale-I officers and office assistants in regional rural banks (RRB) would be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from English and Hindi, Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday.

The move will help people having fluency in regional languages to get jobs in RRBs, she said.

Earlier, the examination was conducted in English and Hindi.

Kumaraswamy had recently met Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi and had urged the Central government to have a re-look into the clause of language proficiency.

Karnataka MPs both from BJP and Congress had also recently raised the issue in Parliament.

