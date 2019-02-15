Kejriwal, Azad settle defamation row with DDCA, inform HC

Chief Minister and cricketer-turned-MP on Friday informed the High Court that the defamation case by cricketing body DDCA against them has been settled.

DDCA too informed the court that it is withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit against the two.

Both Kejriwal and suspended Azad told Justice R S Endlaw that they are withdrawing their allegedly defamatory statements against DDCA.

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA's defamation suit.

(AAP) convenor Kejriwal's lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over in court to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body have been withdrawn.

No reasons were given in the court as to why both of them were withdrawing their statements against DDCA.

The court noted that both defendants (Kejriwal and Azad) have withdrawn their allegedly defamatory statements, for which DDCA had sought compensation of Rs 2.5 crore from each of them.

"Suit is disposed of in above terms," it said.

Kejriwal and Azad were facing the suit for alleged defamatory criticism of the functioning and finances of the cricketing body.

DDCA had alleged that Kejriwal "with prior motive, indulged in certain false, shocking, scandalous, defamatory, baseless, slanderous, malicious, disgraceful and outrageous statements which are defamatory against them".

DDCA had also said that the statements against the cricketing body were made to create a serious dent on its image and a "notion of public outcry".

It had claimed that the allegations regarding financial irregularities and corruption in selections at the junior level were "maligning the image" of DDCA.

In April last year, a trial court had discharged both Kejriwal and Azad from the criminal defamation case filed against them by DDCA and it's then for allegedly defaming him and the cricketing body.

The trial court had discharged Kejriwal and Azad saying that Chauhan has "no locus to prosecute this complaint any further because he has been relieved of his position as Vice President" and that DDCA had not opposed the application of the accused persons seeking discharge in the case.

