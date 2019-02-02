Kejriwal urges people to elect AAP members in all seven LS seats in Delhi

Chief Minister Saturday urged people to elect members in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the next to ensure that the development works initiated by his government are not "hampered".

After inaugurating development works in 38 unauthorised colonies in constituency, he said, "You gave us 67 out of 70 seats (in the 2015 Assembly polls) and our government has initiated development works that were not done for the past 70 years."



"I urge you to elect members from the seven Lok Sabha seats in to ensure that the works are not hampered and get completed in a year."



The BJP had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2014

Kejriwal alleged that fearing defeat in the upcoming polls, the BJP has got deleted 30 lakh voters, including 15 lakh Purvanchalis, 8 lakh Muslims and 4 lakh Banias, and said that he would ensure that those would be added to the city's voter list again.

The said drains and lanes will be constructed in these 38 unauthorised colonies in constituency at an expense of Rs 101.19 crores by end of this year which would benefit around four lakh residents of the area.

Under the project, 101.88 km lanes and streets, and 237.81 km drains will be built. The work will be done in a phased manner with the first phase set to complete in September and the last in December. The project will be executed by the

Delhi Flood and was also present at the inauguration programme.

"The has been striving to provide a better life for the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital since came to power.

"Work on roads, lanes, drains, sewer lines, water pipelines and street lights have been carried out in a large number of colonies in the last four years," he said.

Kejriwal listed out the works done by his government in the last four years in the various sectors, including health, education and power.

"After Independence, either the BJP or the ruled the national capital but nothing was done. The has been posing hurdles in all our initiatives like installing CCTV cameras across the city or constructing lanes," he alleged.

