Kia Motors India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Executive Director, CSO

India (KMI) on Tuesday said it has appointed Tae-Jin Park as Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer with immediate effect.

Park, who replaces Yong S Kim, will be responsible for driving Kia Motors' sales, marketing, service and network development in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

Kim is moving back to Corporation headquarters in Seoul. He had played an instrumental role in establishing Kia in India, setting up its sales network and contributed to positioning the brand amongst the top five automobile manufacturers in just four months of operations, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, India Managing Director & CEO Kookhyun Shim said Park comes with immense knowledge of global markets and expertise in penetrating a new market.

"We have witnessed a huge demand for Seltos in India and the love for brand Kia grows continuously. We are confident with Park's joining Kia will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Shim further said, "With the launch of Carnival and our compact SUV lined up this year, I am sure he will help us propel forward the success of Seltos and find a place for Kia cars in many more households in India".

KMI said Park brings over 30 years' experience in the automotive industry to his new role, having most recently served at the Kia Motor Corporation headquarters as the head of operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia base in Seoul, South Korea.

Prior to this, Park served as the Head of Sales, Kia Motors Mexico.