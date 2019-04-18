LS polls: Cong complains to EC about faulty EVMs in Maha

The on Thursday said it has submitted 33 complaints to the about "glitches" in the machines (EVMs) at some polling booths across Maharashtra's 10 seats where voting was underway.

The state unit's legal cell submitted the complaints to the EC via e-mail, the party said in a statement.

It also flagged concerns about poor lighting arrangements at some polling centres, the statement said.

"Solapur, Hingoli and Nanded constituencies have reported more EVM-related complaints," of the state Congress' legal cell said.

Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Akola and Amravati are the other constituencies where polling was currently being held.

