Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru

The US Geological Survey says a large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck in north-central Peru.
The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers struck at 2:41 am, 80 kilometers southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas. Earthquakes that are closer to the surface generally cause more destruction.
The Peruvian government's emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2, and that the quake was felt in the city of Callao, and the capital, Lima.
