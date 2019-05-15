Mahindra Partners invests Rs 206.5 cr in Centre for Sight

Partners, the private equity and of Group, Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 206.5 crore in leading ophthalmology player for Sight.

As part of the transaction, the promoters of the company have also put in additional Rs 20 crore, taking the total investment to Rs 226.5 crore.

Besides, has fully exited its stake in for Sight.

"We want to be a part of its ( for Sight) evolution and growth into the dominant Indian eye care brand," Partners told reporters here.

The company also fits into Mahindra's which is focused on delivery side with a bias towards single specialty, he added.

"This new investment aligns with the demographic catered to by our first healthcare investment, Medwell Ventures, which operates a home healthcare chain," Shah said.

Mahipal S Sachdev said the association with would help the company sustain its "scorching pace of growth".

"Our phase of consolidation is over and now we plan to expand our operations. We are aiming to open around 10-12 centres per year going ahead," he added.

The company will consolidate its position in the existing geographies and also plans to enter new regions like eastern and central parts of the country, Sachdev said.

currently provides comprehensive from 44 centres across nine states in the country. It employs over 145 doctors.

