Mamata turns street fighter for cop she once refused to trust

During her days in opposition, had accused an IPS of tapping the phones of political rivals of the ruling Left Front. A decade down the line, she is staging a to protest the bid to question him.

Meet Rajeev Kumar, the police commissioner, known for his impeccable investigating and electronic surveillance skills, who was once a blue eyed boy of former

Banerjee had then accused Kumar of snooping on telephonic conversations of opposition leaders, an allegation rejected by the then

An IPS of the 1989 batch, 53-year-old Kumar, who holds an engineering degree in computer science from IIT Roorkee, is a native of

During his impressive career, Kumar has held important positions including those of (Special Task Force) and (CID).

It was under his helmsmanship that the STF of Police became a byword for terror for several top Maoists leaders and notorious criminals.

He was instrumental in the arrest of Chattaradhar Mahato, the much-feared convenor of People's Committee Against Police Atrocities, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), at the height of movement. Kumar's officers disguised as had arrested Mahato.

The tribals of Lalgarh, backed by Maoists, had begun a movement in the region against alleged police atrocities over a decade-and-half ago. They had targeted the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's convoy at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur, prompting the government to launch a massive crackdown to flush out the rebels.

Neeraj Kumar, in his book 'Dial D for Don', reminisced how Rajeev Kumar, then SSP (CID), did extensive work after the attack in 2001 and the high-profile kidnapping case of Khadim shoe company's The former Delhi police boss was full of praise for Kumar.

Former IPS officers say Kumar always stood by his subordinates.

"He always stood by his men and officers. He is a in the true sense," a former IPS said, adding he enjoys "immense respect" among the rank and file of the police force.

In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee's came to power ending the 34-year Left Front rule, she wanted Kumar to be shuted to some insignificant position. She was, however, disssuaded by senior police officers from taking such a course.

Over the next eight years a lot of water has flown down the

In January 2012, when Commissionarate was formed, was appointed its

When the Saradha chit fund scam was busted in 2013, thousands of collection agents for the company converged at the headquarters and demanded action against its Sudipta Sen. The first cases against the group were lodged under the jurisdiction of commissionerate.

Kumar and his team arrested Sen and his partner in crime Debjani Mukherjee from on April 18, 2013. The formed a special investigation team (SIT) under him to probe the fraud which saw lakhs of depositors getting duped of their hard earned money with the promise of abnormally high returns.

It was during his stint as that he grew closer to the ruling dispensation.

His proximity to the establishment also brought with it criticism, as opposition parties accused the SIT of trying to destroy evidences against ruling leaders and stalling the probe.

In November 2013, rebel was arrested by the SIT.

A CBI probe into the chit fund scam was ordered by the in May 2014 on a petition by senior

Meanwhile, the TMC dispention elevated him as Additional of CID.

During his tenure as ADG (CID) he outsmarted the CBI and arrested the first accused in the case of rape of a 70-year-old nun. The nun was raped by a gang of seven dacoits inside a Convent in district on March 14, 2015.

Amid growing outrage, the had decided to hand over the case to the CBI on March 18, 2015. But before the could lay its hands on the perpetrators, Kumar arrested the first accused on March 26.

He took over as 21st of Kolkata on February 2016, the year the state had its last assembly polls.

A month later, two officers of Kolkata police, disguised as cow smugglers, tried to bribe BJP national secetary to help them in their trade. The incident happened just a fortnight after Narada released sting videos showing leaders purportedly accepting money from a fictitious company.

In April that year, the decided to replace Kumar with Somen Mitra.

Once back in power, reinistated Kumar.

Last September, a series of audio clips of purported telephone conversations between Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP in charge of West Bengal, and Mukul Roy, a former confidante of Banerjee and now a frontline of the saffron party, started doing the rounds in

The clips included a conversation where Roy purportedly asked Vijayvargiya to talk to Amit Shah and get CBI to keep a "watch" on four IPS officers serving in the state so as to "scare" them.

Roy had then alleged that their phones were tapped by Kolkata police, which rejected the allegations.

