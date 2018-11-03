'Man-eater' tigress Avni shot dead in Maharashtra

Tigress Avni, believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 13 people in in the past two years, was shot dead in district of the state as part of an operation, police said Saturday.

The tigress, T1, as she was known officially, was killed Friday night, they said.

"Avni was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, at compartment no 149 of under the jurisdiction of the station," a said.

"Avni, who was known in area, had killed 13 people over the last two years in the region," he said.

In September this year, the had said Avni could be shot at sight, which prompted a flurry of seeking pardon for the tigress.

For more than three months, Forest Department officials were planning to catch her with the help of latest technology. Trained sniffer dogs, trap cameras, drones and a hang-glider, expert trackers, sharp-shooters and around 200 ground personnel were roped in for the task, he said.

The Forest Department Friday carried out the operation in Borati with the help of sharp-shooter Asgar Ali, he said.

"Urine of another tigress and American perfume was spread in some part of the compartment, following which Avni came by sniffing it," the said.

"The forest officials initially tried to nab her alive. However, due to dense forest and darkness, they were unable to do so and finally a bullet was fired in which the tigress fell on the spot," he said.

"After she became motionless, forest officials went closer to her and later rushed her to a hospital in Nagpur, where she was declared dead," the said.

The post-mortem was in progress, he said.

In October, an elephant that was part of a group hunting a man-eating tigress in ran astray overnight and trampled a woman to death.

