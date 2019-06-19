Man kills girlfriend's brother over break-up, arrested

A man was arrested alongwith his accomplice by police in district of Wednesday for allegedly killing the brother of the girl he was in love with.

Kumar (20)and (18),both residents of Buldana, were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to deathSwapnil (22) on June 14 atParath in Bhokardan tehsil of district.

said Bhutte's body, with its face smashed, was found in a field at Parath on June 14.

Probe revealed that Bhutte's cousin was in love with Sonwane.

got wind of the affair and told Sonawane to stop seeing his sister, saying it would bring bad name to the girl's family. He also told his family about the affair, which led the girl to tell Sonawane that she could not continue the relationship because the family was against it.

Holding a grudge against Bhutte, Sonawane, with the help of his friend Shelke, allegedly killed him, the police officer said.

Sonawane was arrested from his relative's house in Aurangabad and Shelke from Buldana.

Both were booked for murder.

