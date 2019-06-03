Many Pakistani players want to emulate Virat: Younis

is the role model for many budding Pakistani players and they want to emulate the Indian skipper's playing style and his body language, revealed former

" is also loved by Pakistanis. Today, many players want to play like and be fit like him and have his body language," Younis said at Today's 'Salaam 2019' show.

Younis said Kohli will play a big role in India's success at the ongoing ICC World Cup.

"Even in the Asia Cup where he did not play, the stadiums weren't jampacked. He is a big factor for Indiain the World Cup," said Younis.

will square off against arch-rivals at Old Trafford, on June 16.

