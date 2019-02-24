Modi asks people to mobilise families, friends to join his video interaction

Ahead of his video interaction with "crores" of workers, on Sunday asked people to mobilise their families and friends to join the exercise and fill a "people pulse" survey form on the app to give him feedback from their constituencies.

In his tweets, he also asked them to donate to the saffron party and boost its morale.

"On 28th February, I look forward to interacting with crores of Karyakartas (party workers), spread across more than 15,000 locations," Modi said, adding that the hardworking workers were the biggest asset of the (BJP).

"Enrich the programme on 28th by: Mobilising family & friends to join. Filling People's Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency. Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas. Share thoughts on App or using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot," the wrote on

has claimed that Modi's interaction with party workers will be the world's biggest video conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)