'Modi got Kashi Vishwanath's blessings, others didn't'

As romped home from Varanasi, improving his winning margin by over a lakh votes compared to the last time, some saw a divine hand in the victory.

" has once again got the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi's guardian Bhairav and Maa Ganga, said Shyam Kumar Pandey, owner of a saree-making unit.

and too had come seeking their blessings, he said. But they didn't get them as they were just imitating Modi, the argued.

Modi Thursday won from Varanasi, defeating his nearest rival SP's by margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes.

In the 2014 elections, he had defeated by over 3.70 lakh votes for the same seat.

Among the projects begun by the PM in is the construction of a corridor to provide easier access to the

Suresh Tulsiyan, a trader, said Modi has done unprecedented work for improving over the last five years.

Upbeat party workers took out victory processions in localities like Godaulia, Sigra, Pandeypur, Chowkaghat, Ravindrapuri and Lanka.

"Today, we feel proud of being residents of Varanasi," said.

Amid the sound of drums and chanting of slogans, said, "Modiji has worked for all sections of society, be it men, women, the disabled or the elderly.

All of them have given an overwhelming mandate to Modi," he said.

"The days of those who indulged in caste are gone. The opposition parties have nothing to say except cast aspersions on EVMs," he said, referring to the row over electronic voting machines.

activist and supporter Kaushal Rai disagreed. PM has mixed up issues relating to health and education with nationalism," he said.

Saree-factory owner Pandey said Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign too had helped the city, where people just love their 'paan' -- immortalised by the 'Khaike paan Banaraswala' song from Don'.

"They haven't given up chewing paan, but have stopped spitting randomly at public places following Modi's appeal. They now spit at designated spots," he said.

On the counting day morning, as the trends came in, the city's paan shops here offered lively discussions.

The people this time have voted for development," local resident said, claiming caste stopped being a factor.

More than the paan', the tv installed at the Baiju Bhaiya Tambul Bhandar on Sigra Road appeared to be a bigger draw for the customers.

Some shopkeepers seemed to have decided to take the morning off, preferring to watch the counting trends on the tv at their homes.

Ranjit Thakur, who had his morning cup of tea at the Baldev tea stall in Mahmoorganj, found the shop shut.

"Baldevji is an ardent Modi fan. He has kept his shop closed so that he doesn't not to miss the results, particularly the round-wise trends," Thakur said.

"There was no one in the contest against Modi here. Not only in Varanasi, people were voting in his name everywhere and it seems caste-based is coming to an end," he said.

Prajanath Misra, the district unit of the Congress, said the results reflected the mood of the people in

"It also shows the shortcoming in our management. There appears to be lack of coordination between and We did not get the star campaigners which we had sought," he said.

"However, we have kept the party alive under such strong opposition at every level," he added.

On the opposition SP-BSP alliance in the state, the claimed the two parties had come together in only to help Modi's

He said had the and the been really serious about the elections, they would have tied up with other opposition parties in the country.

The held a mega show of strength, spread over two days here, before filing his nomination on April 26.

During his roadshow, thousands thronged the streets of the temple town, chanting, Modi, Modi' and 'Main Bhi Chowkidar.

BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and also campaigned in the prime minister's constituency.

Opposition parties led by Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Mayawati also held roadshows and rallies in Varanasi.

Ajai Rai, nominee against Modi, is a five-time MLA who was once with the BJP.

SP-BSP alliance nominee is the daughter of former Union minister She contested the mayoral polls in Varanasi in 2017, securing 1.14 lakh votes and finishing second.

Briefly, there was a buzz over the possibility of Congress herself taking Modi on in Varanasi. But decided not to field her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)