MP: 8 students injured after teacher's car rams into them

Eight students of a primary school were Saturday injured after a lost control of his car while they were having mid-day meals in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The incident happened in Jurtara government primary school in the district's Bandol area, an said.

" pressed the accelerator of his new car instead of the brake. The car first hit utensils kept there and then rammed into two students. The other six students were injured from falling utensils and the inside," station in charge Dilip Pancheshwar said.

district Dr Vinod Naokar said three students, who had sustained serious injuries, have been referred to hospitals in and in neighbouring

The other five are being treated at the district hospital, the medical added.

Pancheshwar said had been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)