MP CEO submits report to EC on Pragya Singh's Godse statement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Friday submitted a report to the (EC) over the statement of BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, who termed Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram a deshbhakt (patriot).

The state election officials have forwarded a report to the in this regard, MP V L Kanthrao said.

Asked about details of the report, he said, We will share them after the takes a decision in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the District Election Officer of the district submitted his report to the in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement on

The poll panel had taken cognisance of Pragya's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot" on Thursday after a host of political parties condemned her remark.

Pragya has apologised for her comment and retracted the statement.

"It was my personal opinion remark. My intention was not to hurt anyones sentiments. If Ive hurt anyone I do apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. My statement has been twisted by the media," Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, said. She also tweeted her apology.

On Thursday, in response to a question over actor- turned-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", Pragya had said, "Nathuram was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."



Earlier this month, the had barred Pragya from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings. The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain and on the demolition of the

