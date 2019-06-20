National security top priority of Modi govt: Kovind

Thursday flagged national security as one of top most priorities of the government, saying all possible steps will be taken to ensure country's security as it was done after the terror attack in Pulwama.

He also said that illegal infiltrators pose a major threat to India's internal security, leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country.

" has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes on terrorist hideouts across the border after the Pulwama attack.

"In the future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security," he said addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The said New will be sensitive and also, economically prosperous but for this to happen, "nation's security is of utmost importance".

"My Government accords top most priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle terrorism and naxalism," he said.

Kovind said illegal infiltrators pose a major threat to internal security.

"This is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities," he said.

The said the government has decided to implement the process of National Register of Citizens on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration.

"Security along the border will be further strengthened to prevent infiltration," he said.

Kovind said while on the one hand, the government is working to identify infiltrators, on the other, it is also fully committed to protecting victims of persecution due to their faith.

In this regard, he said, efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting linguistic, cultural and social identities.

"My government is resolutely working to eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the country," he said.

The President said considerable success has been achieved in this direction during the last five years. The area affected by Naxalism is reducing continuously.

"In the coming years, development projects will be expedited in these areas, which will benefit our tribal brothers and sisters residing there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)