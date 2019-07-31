Mumbai records second-wettest July in the last 60 years, says IMD

-
Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.
Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.
The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD here.
