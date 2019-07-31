JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Postal dept decides to convert India Post Payments Bank to a SFB
Business Standard

Mumbai records second-wettest July in the last 60 years, says IMD

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai rains (BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar)
Mumbai rains (BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar)

Though the monsoon arrived in Mumbai late, the city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, this month.

Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record.

The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD here.
First Published: Wed, July 31 2019. 22:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU