N S Vishwanathan re-appointed deputy governor of RBI for one year

His existing tenure was to end Wednesday, July 3.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

N S Vishwanathan was Monday re-appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for one more year, an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-appointment of Vishwanathan as the deputy governor for a period of one more year with effect from July 4 this year, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

His existing tenure was to end Wednesday, July 3.

Vishwanathan is one of the three deputy governors, besides B P Kanungo and M K Jain, working at the central bank.

Viral Acharya had last month resigned from the post of deputy governor, RBI.

Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', resigned six months before the scheduled end of his three-year term.
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 15:05 IST

