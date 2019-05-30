Xi broke promise on South China Sea: Top US general

The US military's top said Wednesday that Chinese reneged on promises not to militarize the South Sea and called for "collective action" to hold responsible.

Joseph Dunford, of the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he was not calling for military action, but stressed that there was a need to enforce international laws.

"The fall of 2016, promised that they would not militarize the islands. So what we see today are 10,000-foot runways, ammunition storage facilities, routine deployment of missile defense capabilities, aviation capabilities, and so forth," he said in a talk on US security and defense at the Brooking institution.

"So clearly they have walked away from that committment." "The South Sea is in my judgement not a pile of rocks," he continued, referring to the series of reefs and outcrops that have been claimed as territory by China, reclaimed and expanded to accomodate military forces and large aircraft.

"What is at stake in the South Sea and elsewhere where there are territorial claims is the rule of law, international laws, norms and standards." "When we ignore actions that are not in compliance with international rules, norms and standards, we have just set a new standard." "I'm not suggesting a military response," the top US said.

"What needs to happen ... is coherent collective action to those who violate international norms and standards. They need to be held accountable in some way so that future violations are deterred." has been frustrated by an inability to stall China's aggressive military colonization of the Sea, which rejects conflicting territorial claims by five other countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)